JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehnam has met Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Pir Sibghatullah Shah (Pir Pagara).

During the meeting, which was held at the Pir Pagara residence, current situation of the country and other related issues were discussed between the two leaders.

Both the leaders rejected the recent elections and were agreed that the country’s economy cannot be reformed by the fake elections.