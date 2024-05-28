Tuesday, May 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FIA cracks down on those involved in propaganda against state institutions

FIA cracks down on those involved in propaganda against state institutions
Web Desk
8:58 PM | May 28, 2024
National

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started investigation against various individuals involved in propaganda against the state institutions on social media.

Mainly, the accounts on social media which were involved in targeted campaign would be questioned and in this regard, various persons from Rawalpindi were investigated.

The inquiry against the suspects involved in social media campaign would be completed in the upcoming few days.

The institution, previously, also launched investigation against those involved in hateful campaign against the state institutions.

In earlier this year, the FIA launched a crackdown on individuals involved in spreading fake news and propaganda against state institutions and the chief justice.

It initiated 115 inquiries and issued notices to 65 individuals accused of disseminating false information.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1716871186.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024