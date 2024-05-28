FIA cracks down on those involved in propaganda against state institutions

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started investigation against various individuals involved in propaganda against the state institutions on social media.

Mainly, the accounts on social media which were involved in targeted campaign would be questioned and in this regard, various persons from Rawalpindi were investigated.

The inquiry against the suspects involved in social media campaign would be completed in the upcoming few days.

The institution, previously, also launched investigation against those involved in hateful campaign against the state institutions.

In earlier this year, the FIA launched a crackdown on individuals involved in spreading fake news and propaganda against state institutions and the chief justice.

It initiated 115 inquiries and issued notices to 65 individuals accused of disseminating false information.