Gandapur to remove poor performers from his cabinet

Web Desk
5:21 PM | May 28, 2024
National

Two to three members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet are soon likely to be removed over unsatisfactory performance, government sources say, as Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has already given them a warning.

The sources say Gandapur will apprise Imran Khan – the PTI founding chairman – of the situation resulting out of these provincial ministers not showing any progress.

Any progress during the meeting between the chief minister and the party founder will lead to their dismissal, they said but added that they would be given the last before the extreme action.

In case, the said ministers are unable to change the state of affairs even after that, they will ultimately be removed from the cabinet.

The sources claim that the chief minister wants to see best out of his team in their respective departments and is following a zero-tolerance policy on the subject.

When it comes to their replacements, the sources say, the decision-making powers rest with Gandapur and Imran. Therefore, the chief minister will announce the decision only after consulting the party founding chairman who is currently incarcerated in Central Jail Rawalpindi, commonly known as Adiala Jail.

It is important to note that the sources did not share the names of those who may fall prey to the decision.

Web Desk

National

