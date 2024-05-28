Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks tops 36,000

Anadolu
12:00 PM | May 28, 2024
Gaza’s death toll from relentless Israeli attacks since last October has reached 36,050, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Monday.

At least 81,026 people have also been injured in the onslaught, the ministry added in a statement.

“Israeli forces killed 33 people, injured 383 others in seven ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Palestinian enclave since Oct. 7, 2023 following a Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

