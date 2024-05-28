Girl who went missing from Mazar-e-Quaid 10 months ago recovered

Police on Sunday recovered a four-year-old girl 10 months after she went missing from Mazar-e-Quaid on Aug 14.

Her parents had lodged a complaint to the Soldier Bazaar police who continued efforts to find out the girl.

Police got a call from an unknown caller that the girl was residing in a house in Sarjani Town. Police raided the house and recovered the girl. The girl had been living with Sameera and Samia.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appreciated police, particularly the SSP Central, for their efforts to recover the girl.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also congratulated police by phoning the SSP Central and appreciated his team.