Tuesday, May 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Girl who went missing from Mazar-e-Quaid 10 months ago recovered

Girl who went missing from Mazar-e-Quaid 10 months ago recovered
Web Desk
9:04 PM | May 28, 2024
National

Police on Sunday recovered a four-year-old girl 10 months after she went missing from Mazar-e-Quaid on Aug 14. 

Her parents had lodged a complaint to the Soldier Bazaar police who continued efforts to find out the girl. 

Police got a call from an unknown caller that the girl was residing in a house in Sarjani Town. Police raided the house and recovered the girl. The girl had been living with Sameera and Samia. 

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appreciated police, particularly the SSP Central, for their efforts to recover the girl. 

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also congratulated police by phoning the SSP Central and appreciated his team.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1716871186.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024