Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Gold rate up by Rs800 per tola
May 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD    -    The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs800 and was sold at Rs240,800 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs240,000 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs686 to Rs206,447 from Rs205,761 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs189,243 from Rs188,615, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,800 and Rs2,400.54 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,343 from $2,333, the association reported.

