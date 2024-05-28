Govt providing best health facilities, says KP minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate Nazir Ahmad Abbasi on Monday said that the provincial government is trying to provide best facilities in the field of education and health.

There is a significant improvement in the education and health sector in the province. It is being made possible to provide all kinds of facilities to the patients. It is the duty of the medical staff to focus on the care of the patients.

On the occasion of visit to the Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad, he also visited the injured in a jeep accident and inquired about their health. The minister also inspected the various departments of the Ayub Medical Complex. “Provincial government considers the best health and education facilities as the first priority, they will not compromise on it,” he added.

