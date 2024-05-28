Haris Rauf confident in Pakistan’s comeback in England T20I series

CARDIFF - Pakistan’s right-arm pacer Haris Rauf expressed optimism about the national team’s chances of bouncing back in the ongoing four-match T20I series against England.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Rauf assured fans that the team remains confident and determined to win the remaining fixtures as they prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. “Yes, we lost one game, but as a team, we are very confident and will try to win the next couple of games before the World Cup,” he said. “We had a good practice session today, and although it is disheartening to lose a match, we have the confidence that we can beat any opposition. We’ve done it many times before.”

Rauf emphasized the importance of learning from mistakes and not repeating them. “When you make mistakes, you learn from them and try not to repeat them. We’ll work on our shortcomings and aim to perform well in the upcoming matches to make a strong comeback.”

He also discussed the challenges he faced during his rehabilitation from a shoulder injury sustained in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9. “The support from my family has been constant throughout my career. Making a comeback is challenging, but past performances make it easier for the team to trust in my selection again,” he said.

“It’s tough for any player to return from injury, especially for a fast bowler who relies on pace. Maintaining the same speed and accuracy after an injury is hard, but believing in yourself makes the process easier,” the pacer added.

Currently, England lead the series 1-0 after defeating Pakistan in the second game in Birmingham. The first match in Leeds was abandoned due to persistent rain. The fourth and final match of the series will be played at The Oval in London on May 30. Following the series, the Pakistan team will head to the United States for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, starting on June 1.This series serves as a crucial warm-up for both teams, who will skip the official warm-up matches for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

SQUADS

PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.



ENGLAND: Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.