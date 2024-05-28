Hazara University holds annual Tea Garden Festival

Mansehra - The Department of Tourism and Hospitality at Hazara University, Mansehra, on the occasion of International Tea Day, held the 5th annual Tea Garden Festival on Monday.

The event was organized in collaboration with governmental and private institutions, aiming to encourage tea farmers and raise public awareness about the tea industry and its commercial significance.

Chief Executive Officer Agri Tourism Development Pakistan Tariq Tanveer addressed the ceremony highlighting the potential of tea tourism to significantly boost Pakistan’s economy.

He emphasised that promoting tea cultivation alongside tourism could help the nation achieve economic self-sufficiency, citing examples of other tea-growing countries that have succeeded in doing so.

Tanveer called for extensive support and technical assistance for Pakistani farmers to enhance the branding of tea and other agricultural activities, which would foster Agri-Tourism and economic prosperity.

Shinkiari was identified as a prime candidate for becoming a major tourism destination for tea cultivation, with ongoing cooperation between Agri Tourism Development and Hazara University enhancing its prospects.

Vice Chancellor, Hazara University, Professor Dr Mohsin Nawaz underscored his commitment to advancing regional tourism through coordinated efforts. He mentioned the construction of a fully equipped modern guest house within the university and various ongoing projects in collaboration with governmental and private institutions.

Dr Nawaz highlighted the necessity for governmental support to increase local tea production, thereby reducing the substantial foreign exchange spent on tea imports and enabling Pakistan to transition from an importer to an exporter.

He praised the efforts of Dr Muhammad Anas and faculty member Muhammad Alam in organizing the Tea Garden Festival.

The festival also featured notable participants, including Dr Basharat Hussain, Director of the National Tea and High-Value Crops Research Institute Shinkiari, Sahibzada Jawad Al-Faizi, CEO of Saiban Development Organisation, and District Youth Officer Alam Zeb Khan, among others.

Various NGOs and companies set up stalls showcasing tea, homemade crafts, and food items, drawing a large crowd of university students and general public.