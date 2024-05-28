IED blast kills one, injures another in Bajaur

PESHAWAR - A generator mechanic was killed and his driver was injured when the vehicle they were travelling in was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district, the police said on Monday. They said the blast occurred in Bandagai area of Mamond tehsil where the vehicle of a generator mechanic namely Etebar Khan was targeted. As result of the explosion, Etebar Khan, resident of Babulai, Khar tehsil was killed while the driver, Muhammad Noor was injured. The police said both were shifting some machinery when the blast ripped through their vehicle. The police registered a case and started investigation.