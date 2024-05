ISLAMABAD - The registrar office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a circular regarding the public holiday on May 28 on the eve of Youm e Takbeer. The notification said that in pursuant to the government’s notification declaring 28th May 2024 Youme e Takbeer as a public holiday throughout the country, the chief justice IHC has been pleased to declare that IHC and civil and session courts Islamabad shall observe public holiday on Tuesday.