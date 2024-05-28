IHC orders inclusion of senior officials in spy agency heads’ body

AGP assures court missing persons will be recovered.

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reconstituted a committee of the heads of intelligence agencies in a matter related to enforced disappearance of the people. Now, the court has ordered to include the second highest level officials of all the law enforcement agencies including ISI, MI and IB in this committee.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the directions in his written order in a case related to the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances and a petition seeking recovery of missing Baloch students.

Earlier, Justice Kayani had ordered for constituting a three-member committee of the director generals of the country’s intelligence agencies. Justice Kayani, in a four-page order in missing Baloch students case, noted, “Keeping in view the request made by the learned Attorney General the order, dated 19.02.2024 is amended to the extent that all the law enforcement agencies including ISI, MI & IB can involve their second highest level officials for achieving the mandate highlighted in the Commission’s report pursuant to the order of this Court and any other official of CTD, FIA may also be co-opted in this regard, if so desired by the Committee.”

He added, “The Attorney General contends that he has now taken certain measures to settle this longstanding issue with the highest offices and he assured this Court that recommendation given by the Cabinet on the ministerial committee on enforced disappearance will be shared with this court, which would be considered as way forward in future.” In view of these undertakings, the bench adjourned hearing of the matter till June 14 for further proceedings. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stated that the attorney general of Pakistan had assured that every missing person would reach to his family.

The court said that the AGP has given this assurance on behalf of state and law enforcement agencies. The court said that the AGP stated that the matter of missing persons had been raised at high level to address this once for all. The order said that the committee formed by the prime minister had prepared the recommendations which would be produced before court after being approved by the cabinet.

The court said that Lawyer Imaan Mazari had shared the list of three missing students with the AGP. It said that the court was expecting that it would be informed about them on next hearing. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of IHC heard the case.