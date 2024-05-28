Imran Khan spreading hatred: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was spreading hatred in the country. PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said the PTI founder was threatening to become Sheikh Mujibur Rehman. Responding to Imran Khan’s statement on social media, she said: “The kind of rhetoric being spread on Imran Khan’s social media account is alarming. PTI is continuously fuelling a narrative of hate and provocation.” She said the statement attributed to Imran Khan, compares him to Sheikh Mujibur Rehman. “PTI is tearing apart the constitution, democratic principles, and the country to search for ‘traitors. After the elections, the Pakistan People’s Party invited PTI to form the federal government, but due to their ego and incompetence, they couldn’t establish the government.”

She further said: “Now they are threatening to become Sheikh Mujib. The PPP has invited PTI for dialogue multiple times, but they prefer negotiating with other entities rather than political parties.” Sherry Rehman said when the institutions refuse to negotiate with them,” they remember Sheikh Mujib.” The PPP leader said Imran Khan was conveying a wrong message. “Is he saying, give me the government, or else the country will break apart,” she questioned. The PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate said Imran Khan should not engage in “it’s me or the country doesn’t exist” politics. “PTI should stop issuing certificates of treason. This fire of chaos and hatred has already caused significant damage to the country,” the lawmaker contended.