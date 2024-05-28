Interior Minister announces five initiatives for convenience of Islamabad's residents

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced five initiatives for the convenience of the residents of federal capital territory.

During a visit to CDA Headquarters in Islamabad, he declared the establishment of Capital Emergency Services, Capital Waste Management Company, Capital Safe City Authority and Central Business District in Islamabad. He said Capital WASA will also be established for convenience of the people of Islamabad.

Mohsin Naqvi said Islamabad will be made a model city.

The Interior Minister also met the staff of Ambulance Service 1122 and Fire Brigade, urging them to perform their duties diligently.

The Interior Minister said Ambulance, fire brigade and rescue service will be merged under Capital Emergency Services. He said the number of ambulances will be enhanced.