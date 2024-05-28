Tuesday, May 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Interior Minister announces five initiatives for convenience of Islamabad's residents

Interior Minister announces five initiatives for convenience of Islamabad's residents
Web Desk
1:47 PM | May 28, 2024
National

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced five initiatives for the convenience of the residents of federal capital territory.

During a visit to CDA Headquarters in Islamabad, he declared the establishment of Capital Emergency Services, Capital Waste Management Company, Capital Safe City Authority and Central Business District in Islamabad. He said Capital WASA will also be established for convenience of the people of Islamabad.

Mohsin Naqvi said Islamabad will be made a model city.

The Interior Minister also met the staff of Ambulance Service 1122 and Fire Brigade, urging them to perform their duties diligently.

The Interior Minister said Ambulance, fire brigade and rescue service will be merged under Capital Emergency Services.  He said the number of ambulances will be enhanced.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1716871186.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024