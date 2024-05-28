Interpol seeks Islamabad help to arrest suspects involved in 575,000 Dirham fraud

DUBAI - A Pakistani national and his accomplices fled to Pakistan after looting more than 90 million rupees fraudulently from a Dubai-based woman. On the request of the victim, Interpol and Dubai Police have requested Pakistan government to ensure arrest of the wanted criminals. As per details, Nisha Gulab Das, a resident of Dubai, told the Dubai Police that Pakistani residents Adnan Shah, Ahsen Khan Swati, Asif Mansori and two females were doing property related business with her at Dubai for the last couple of years. Nisha maintained that she invested 12 lakh Dirhams in the business, in exchange of which Adnan Shah and his associates gave two guaranteed cheques each worth five hundreds and seventy five thousands (575000 dirham). Nisha further told the Dubai Police that after receiving the money, Adnan and his accomplices closed their offices and disappeared while their cheques bounced. According to Dubai Police, Adnan Shah and his accomplices managed to escape to Pakistan. According to Nisha, Interpol has been contacted for their arrest and the process of issuing a red warrant has been initiated in this regard. Meanwhile Interpol on request of Dubai Police requested Pakistani authorities to look into the matter and help them in nabbing the criminals.