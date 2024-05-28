Islamabad traffic police launches ‘Mechanic on Wheels’ service

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Traffic Police is continuously working to provide all possible travel facilities to citizens, improve traffic flow on the roads, and keep citizens safe from accidents. In this regard, on the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO)/SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, the “Mechanic on Wheels” service has been formally launched on Monday to assist citizens in case of vehicle or motorcycle breakdowns during travel in the federal capital. Citizens can call the Islamabad Traffic Police helpline “1915” to avail of police service 24/7. On this occasion, CTO/SSP Traffic said that officers of Islamabad Traffic Police are diligently and honestly performing their duties to ensure the provision of assistance and travel facilities to citizens. The purpose of launching “Mechanic on Wheels” service is to alleviate difficulties faced by citizens during travel, he added.