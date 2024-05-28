Tuesday, May 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LHC reserves verdict on Fawad Chaudhry’s plea

LHC reserves verdict on Fawad Chaudhry’s plea
Agencies
May 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -   The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry seeking permission to attend proceedings of cases against him through video link.

The division bench headed by Justice Farooq Haider reserved the verdict on the petition after hearing detailed arguments of the parties. Fawad Chaudhry had submitted that 36 cases were registered against him in different districts of the province. He sought permission to attend the proceedings of the cases through video link.

It is pertinent to mention that the LHC had previously granted protective bail to Fawad Chaudhry in 36 cases with a direction to appear before the trial courts concerned for further relief of pre-arrest bail.

PM pays tribute to Pak Army’s officers, soldiers for successful operations against terrorists

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1716787759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024