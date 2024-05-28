Mehsud Press Club SW team meets KP Governor

Peshawar - A delegation of Mehsud Press Club, South Waziristan on Monday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Khan Kundi and discussed in detail the regional situation including the problems being faced by journalists.

The delegation comprised of General Secretary MPC Sikandar Hayat, Senior journalists Anwar Mehsud, Muhammad Shoaib and Aslam.

The delegation congratulated Faisal Karim Khan Kundi on assuming charge of the Governor and apprised him about the public issues in the tribal districts, especially SW district.

During the meeting, the Governor was specially informed about the compensation of the destroyed houses of Mehsud tribes, which had not been paid even after many years. The delay of the Waziristan Education City approved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was also discussed.

President Mehsud Press Club Farooq Mehsud informed the Governor about the problems faced by journalists in tribal districts. Senior Journalist Jafar Zakuri and Central Leader of Pakistan People’s Party Akhunzada Chattan were also present during the meeting. They invited the Governor to visit South Waziristan, Tehsil Ladha.