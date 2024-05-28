Menace of Child Labour

I am writing to draw attention to a pressing issue that continues to plague our society: child labour in Pakistan. Despite efforts to address this problem, countless children worldwide are denied their childhood, their basic right to education, and a better future.

It is heartbreaking to see children as young as five or six years old working in factories, on streets, or in other hazardous environments. These children should be in school, making new friends, studying, and laughing, not toiling under such harsh conditions.

Several factors contribute to child labour, including poverty, illiteracy, cultural norms, and weak enforcement of labour laws. Many children contribute their income to their families due to the economic pressures of poverty and forced labour.

Furthermore, the lack of strict anti-discrimination laws and their poor enforcement exacerbate the problem. Often, the laws are not inadequate, but their enforcement is lax, allowing employers to exploit vulnerable child workers.

Society cannot afford to ignore such injustice. We must address this common issue to ensure that children are protected and safe. Policies should focus on improving education and providing support to impoverished families. Emphasis must also be placed on enforcing laws related to child labour.

Organizations and businesses involved in supply chains must ensure they do not engage with companies that use child labour. Consumers also play a crucial role by choosing to support companies that respect labour rights.

Education plays a vital role in combating poverty and establishing a new model of labour relations. It empowers a nation to build a successful future. Therefore, I urge decision-makers, non-governmental organizations, and society to work together to eradicate child labour in Pakistan. It is inconceivable that such a practice still exists today, and we must ensure that no child endures such a fate.

HAMZA AAMIR,

Lahore.