Minister suspends four officials of KP Health Dept

MARDAN - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Public Health Malik Pakhtun Yar Khan on Monday suddenly raided the Public Health Office and suspended four officials including the SE for their absence and ordered departmental action against them.

The minister expressed annoyance over the absence of the Superintendent Engineering Public Health Mardan Division and the Superintendent of the Office and issued directives to immediately suspend them and ordered an investigation against them.

Talking to the employees, the minister said that the people have given PTI a mandate to serve.

Negligence of duties and responsibilities will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The government employees should consider their duties as worship. The government officials’ negligence in the performance of duties will not be tolerated.

All the officers and subordinate officials should fulfil their responsibilities for providing clean water to the public.

Later, the minister visited the Mardan Press Club. Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toro and MPA Tariq Aryani were also present on the occasion.