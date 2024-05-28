Tuesday, May 28, 2024
NA session likely to be summoned by first week of June

May 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The government has planned to summon the National Assembly session by the first week of June. This upcoming session of the national assembly will be converted in to budget session after completing debate on presidential address by giving a gap of one or two days, parliamentary sources told The Nation. The government side will present the budget 2024-25 by the mid of month. The debate on finance bill 2024-25 will continue debate till the end of June to pass it with majority of votes.

The opposition has already declared to strongly oppose the budgetary proposals presented by the government in the upcoming budget. “We will not allow passage of budget against the poor people of the country already facing inflation,” said PTI Asad Qaiser, talking to media last week. Sources said the ruling party has already engaged its coalition partners to fully support them and ensure presence passing the budgetary proposals.

