Naqvi lays foundation stone for Mubeen Cottages Project

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi initiated the Mubeen Cottages Project, aimed at providing housing for the families of martyrs from the Islamabad Police force. This commendable endeavor addresses a longstanding concern regarding accommodation for the families of 64 police martyrs, lingering for 43 years. The project outlines the construction of 5 marla houses in Chak Segu Rawalpindi’s NPF Sego forms, specifically designated for the families of the aforementioned martyrs. During the ceremony, Minister Naqvi personally distributed allotment letters of plots to these deserving families, offering words of solace and support, particularly to an elderly woman. Expressing his commitment to the welfare of martyrs’ families, Minister Naqvi emphasized that such initiatives are not merely acts of benevolence but rather essential rights owed to those who sacrificed their lives in service. He underscored that no amount of effort could ever equate to the invaluable sacrifice made by the martyrs.