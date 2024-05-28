Nawaz Sharif reclaims PML-N presidency after a gap of six years

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been elected the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) unopposed in the party’s general council meeting held on Tuesday.

Sharif has become the party head after six years as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stepped down from the position a few days ago.

Nawaz Sharif stepped down as the president of the PML-N six years ago due to a Supreme Court ruling in the Panama Papers case disqualifying him as the country’s prime minister in 2017.

The following year, the then chief justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, ruled that an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution could not serve as the head of a political party.

According to sources in the PML-N, 11 party members had received nomination papers for the top position.

The PML-N had formed a five-member election commission led by PML-N Punjab chapter President Rana Sanaullah and comprising Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Ishrat Ashraf, Jamal Shah Kakar, and Khayal Das Kohistani to conduct the election for the top slot.