Tuesday, May 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Nawaz Sharif reclaims PML-N presidency after a gap of six years

Nawaz Sharif reclaims PML-N presidency after a gap of six years
Web Desk
5:22 PM | May 28, 2024
National

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been elected the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) unopposed in the party’s general council meeting held on Tuesday. 

Sharif has become the party head after six years as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stepped down from the position a few days ago. 

Nawaz Sharif stepped down as the president of the PML-N six years ago due to a Supreme Court ruling in the Panama Papers case disqualifying him as the country’s prime minister in 2017. 

The following year, the then chief justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, ruled that an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution could not serve as the head of a political party. 

According to sources in the PML-N, 11 party members had received nomination papers for the top position.  

The PML-N had formed a five-member election commission led by PML-N Punjab chapter President Rana Sanaullah and comprising Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Ishrat Ashraf, Jamal Shah Kakar, and Khayal Das Kohistani to conduct the election for the top slot. 

Three Pakistani umpires selected for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 panel

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1716871186.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024