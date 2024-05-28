Tuesday, May 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Officers must go in field to ensure provision of water at tail ends: Minister

Agencies
May 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -  Punjab Irrigation Minister Muhammad Kazim Pirzada on Monday said that all officers should go in filed and ensure provision of water at tail ends of their canals. In his video message issued here, he said that officers should also speed up their efforts to stop water theft. He said that officers must stay in touch with farmers so that their irrigation related problems could be solved. He said that strict action would be taken if problems of farmers would not be solved. Kazim Pirzada said that problems of farmers would be solved on immediate basis as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He said, “Officers who ensure provision of water at tail ends deserve appreciation.”

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1716871186.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024