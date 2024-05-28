Pakistan face Australia in first ever home volleyball encounter today

LAHORE - Pakistan will face Australia in the opening match today (Tuesday) in the three-match volleyball series at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. Both the teams held the net and practice session before starting the series as Pakistan Volleyball Federation on the request of Australia Volleyball Federation is hosting this three-match series. Talking to media along with PVF Chairman Ch Muhammad Yaqoob, Australian head coach Daniel Ilott termed the visit to Pakistan beneficial for Australian team that will help in preparing for upcoming Challenge Cup. “Pakistani team is currently showing the best performance in the region, so this is our best choice to play against strong team like Pakistan.” PVF Chairman Ch Yaqoob expressed his delight at hosting the Australian team, saying it would be a great opportunity for Pakistani volleyball fans to witness a top-class game. The series is being held on the request of the Australian Volleyball Federation. Australian captain, Nehemiah Mote, said: “Pakistan has improved significantly since their last encounter in 2019 and will provide a tough challenge. We are ready for the series and looking forward to a great competition.”