Pakistan Navy seizes huge quantity of drugs in Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy foiled a major bid to smuggling drugs at the North Arabian Sea during regional maritime security patrol.

Successful operation by Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT resulting in seizure of huge quantity of narcotics valued in millions of dollars.

The operation is a testimony effective surveillance conducted by the naval forces.

Naval warships of Pakistan Navy regularly perform duties on Regional Maritime Security Patrol to prevent drug smuggling, piracy and human trafficking at sea.

PNS ASLAT is a F-22P frigate capable of undertaking wide variety of combat as well as full spectrum Maritime Security Operations at sea. The ship was deployed as part of the Multinational Combined Task Force-150 (CTF-150) , which is part of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF). The Task Force-150 is mandated to ensure maritime security to prevent counter terrorism and associated illegal activities.

