Pakistan’s Malik and Khurram/Shehryar shine at ITF Masters in Thailand

LAHORE - Pakistan’s seasoned senior players showcased exceptional skill and determination at the ITF Senior Masters in Pattaya, Thailand. Rashid Malik, a veteran player, advanced to the semifinals in the 60+ singles category, while the doubles team of Khurram Imtiaz and Shehryar Salamat triumphed in the 45+ doubles match, progressing further in the tournament. Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) delivered a commanding performance against India’s Harsh Adhyapak, winning 6-2, 6-2. Speaking from Pattaya, Malik expressed his determination to defend his title despite facing a groin injury. “I’ve been working really hard despite my groin injury, and I am eager to defend my title in style,” Malik asserted. In the 45+ doubles category, the Pakistani duo of Khurram Imtiaz and Shehryar Salamat displayed remarkable teamwork and skill to defeat Indian opponents Ashish Parmar and Chandrashekar V with a score of 6-4, 6-2. The pair is now focused on continuing their winning streak and bringing further accolades to their country. Earlier in the singles event, Sheheryar Salamat secured a victory against India’s Amit Aher, who retired with the score at 6-0, 2-1 in favor of Salamat. However, Khurram Imtiaz faced a tough match against Italy’s second seed Ceseroni Anderaz, resulting in a 4-6, 2-6 loss.