Parties should unite for country’s progress: Governor

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Ali Haider Gillani called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider and discussed provincial affairs including matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Monday. Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani was also present during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider said that the doors of the Governor House are open for all workers and the public. He said that all political parties should be on one page for the betterment and development of the country. He emphasized that strengthening the coalition government was important to bring stability in the country. He added that political stability is vital to the economic development of the country. He said the party leadership has reposed its trust in him and he will try his best to come up to their expectations by fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities in the best possible way. Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said he would work for the development and improvement of Punjab province, adding that he will visit every district of Punjab province, especially South Punjab, very soon. The Governor Punjab further said that consultation is very important to address the concerns of all stakeholders on the Defamation Bill. MNA Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani informed the Governor about the stance of PPP regarding the Defamation Bill. He said that PPP believes in freedom of expression. Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani stressed the need to empower the South Punjab Secretariat.