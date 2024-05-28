Tuesday, May 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“The Internet is so big, so powerful and pointless that for some people, it is a complete substitute for life.” –Andrew Brown

Past in Perspective
May 28, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

In 1989, Tim Berners-Lee, a British computer scientist, revolutionised the world with his invention of the World Wide Web (WWW). Combining hypertext with the internet, Berners-Lee created a system allowing users to access and share information globally. Through the development of HTMLs, URLs, and HTTP protocols, he laid the foundation for the modern internet we rely on today. The WWW democratised information, enabling unprecedented connectivity, communication, and collaboration across borders. Berners-Lee’s visionary creation not only transformed how we access knowledge but also catalysed innovations in communication, commerce, and culture, shaping the digital landscape of the 21st century.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1716787759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024