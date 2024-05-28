In 1989, Tim Berners-Lee, a British computer scientist, revolutionised the world with his invention of the World Wide Web (WWW). Combining hypertext with the internet, Berners-Lee created a system allowing users to access and share information globally. Through the development of HTMLs, URLs, and HTTP protocols, he laid the foundation for the modern internet we rely on today. The WWW democratised information, enabling unprecedented connectivity, communication, and collaboration across borders. Berners-Lee’s visionary creation not only transformed how we access knowledge but also catalysed innovations in communication, commerce, and culture, shaping the digital landscape of the 21st century.