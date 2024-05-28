PESCO detects 1,228,378 electricity theft cases

ISLAMABAD - As many as 1,228,378 electricity theft cases were detected during the last three years (July 2021 to April 2024) by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

According to official data, the company detected 455,901 power theft cases from July 2021 to June 2022, 483,050 cases from July 2022 to June 2023, and 289,427 cases from July 2023 to April 2024.

The power pilferers were charged 336.434 million units, 312.202 million units, and 146.912 million units respectively during these periods.

The distribution losses of PESCO stood at 35.99 percent, 36.46 percent, and 34.80 percent during the fiscal years 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 respectively.

To address the issue of electricity theft, an anti-theft campaign has been in progress within DISCOs since September 2023. Anti-theft units have been established within DISCOs, and progress is being monitored daily by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).