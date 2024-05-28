Tuesday, May 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PHC orders recovery of four missing brothers

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ordered officials to present four brothers, who disappeared three months ago, at the next court hearing.

Justice Ejaz Anwar, presiding over a single bench, addressed a petition filed by citizen Gulzara Alkozi through her lawyer Mohammad Nadir Shah Advocate, concerning the alleged kidnapping of the brothers from Hayatabad.

The bench criticised the police for their ineffective response to the rising kidnappings, noting the failure to make any progress despite previous court orders.

Advocate General Shah Faisal Utmankhel, representing the provincial government, stated that a committee was formed to investigate the case.

The court criticised the state’s inability to ensure citizens’ safety and highlighted that businesspeople are leaving the country due to such lawlessness.

May 9: Shah Mahmood Qureshi remanded in police custody for nine days

The hearing was adjourned until June 10, with a directive to recover the kidnapped brothers.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1716871186.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024