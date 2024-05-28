PHC orders recovery of four missing brothers

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ordered officials to present four brothers, who disappeared three months ago, at the next court hearing.

Justice Ejaz Anwar, presiding over a single bench, addressed a petition filed by citizen Gulzara Alkozi through her lawyer Mohammad Nadir Shah Advocate, concerning the alleged kidnapping of the brothers from Hayatabad.

The bench criticised the police for their ineffective response to the rising kidnappings, noting the failure to make any progress despite previous court orders.

Advocate General Shah Faisal Utmankhel, representing the provincial government, stated that a committee was formed to investigate the case.

The court criticised the state’s inability to ensure citizens’ safety and highlighted that businesspeople are leaving the country due to such lawlessness.

The hearing was adjourned until June 10, with a directive to recover the kidnapped brothers.