PM declares public holiday as Pakistan marks Youm-e-Takbeer

PM Shehbaz says there would be no compromise on country’s integrity, defence. We will also foil nefarious designs of local elements who are out to create chaos in country through malicious actions like May 9 incidents: PM

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday declared a public holiday on May 28 to mark Youm-e-Takbeer, the day when Pakistan’s defence became impregnable after nuclear tests in the hills of Chagai, Balochistan in the year 1998.

“Youm-e-Takbeer reminds how the entire Pakistani nation got united on that day to make the country’s defence invincible,” the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM House.

On the day in 1998, he said, the nation decided that there would be no compromise on the country’s integrity and defence by not yielding to any external pressure. Both the political and defence forces got united on the day under the National Flag to strengthen the country’s defence, he added.

PM Shehbaz said it was the day of renewing pledge that “we will always remain ready to thwart the nefarious designs of both external and internal enemies, who want to endanger the country”. “May 28 is also the day of paying tributes to the steps taken by the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Army to make the national defence invincible.” “We also pay tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for initiating the atomic programme and the scientists who played a key role in continuing it,” the prime minister remarked. He said on the day, the entire nation including himself resolved that the way the national defence was made invincible on May 28, 1998, “we will make the country’s economical stable and prosper through sheer hard work”.

“Let’s make a pledge on this day that by following the principles of unity, faith and discipline’, we will foil all the nefarious designs of not only the external enemies, but also the local elements who are out to create chaos and anarchy in the country through their malicious actions like the incidents of May 9.

Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, extend warm felicitations to the nation on the 26th anniversary of “Youm-e-Takbeer”.

This momentous occasion commemorates the historic achievement of Pakistan’s nuclear tests in 1998, which successfully established credible minimum deterrence and restored the balance of power in the region, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Monday.

“The Armed Forces and the nation pay tribute to the unwavering dedication and selfless sacrifices of all those who contributed to this remarkable feat, achieved against overwhelming odds. The scientists, engineers, and officials who devoted their lives to realising this dream rightly deserve the gratitude and admiration of the nation and its Armed Forces.”

“On this important day in Pakistan’s history, the Armed Forces of Pakistan reaffirm their unwavering resolve to defend the motherland, protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the nation’s security at all times and at any cost, InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad!”