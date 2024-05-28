PM takes notice of loadshedding as shortfall tops 6,000MW

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the unannounced electricity loadshedding lasting up to several hours in both urban and rural parts of the country, as the power shortfall exceeded 6,000 megawatts on Tuesday amid an ongoing heatwave.

According to details, the premier will receive a briefing about the demand and supply [gap] of electricity during a crucial meeting scheduled to take place today.

At present, the national demand for electricity stands at 26,000 megawatts against the production of only 19,814 megawatts, indicating a shortfall of 6,186 megawatts.

Due to the power shortfall, rural areas are experiencing up to eight hours of powers cuts, while urban centres are facing power outages of up to six hours. In areas with high line losses, electricity load shedding may extend up to 14 hours.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz will review progress of the ongoing crackdown on power pilferage as well as the issue of power loadshedding being observed by the provinces, notably Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On May 18, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gundapur threatened to take over the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) if it failed to extend relief to the people of the province within 15 days.

Nevertheless, a consensus was reached during a meeting of Energy Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Laghari with CM Gandapur on Monday, where the Centre and province decided to address electricity-related issues collectively.