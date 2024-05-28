Police dismantle PTI hunger strike camp, arrest over dozen

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi division organised a symbolic hunger strike camp outside the Karachi Press Club, demanding the release of Imran Khan and the restoration of their allegedly stolen mandate. Heavy police presence dismantled the PTI camp and arrested over a dozen workers, including women, amid allegations of police brutality.

In response to the police action, lawyers from the PTI Insaf Lawyers Forum arrived in large numbers, re-established the camp, and resumed the hunger strike. Key PTI leaders, including PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, Karachi President Raja Azhar, Karachi Division General Secretary Arsalan Khalid, and other prominent figures such as Faheem Khan, Jamal Siddiqui, Yasir Baloch, Rana Azam, Sarina Adnan, and others PTI leaders and workers participated in the protest alongside party workers.

During a press conference, PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh criticised the police actions and questioned whether Murad Ali Shah is the chief minister or the Chief Martial Law Administrator of Sindh. He emphasised that the press club is a place where freedom of expression should be protected and urged the media to support their cause to ensure the rule of law prevails in the country.

Sheikh highlighted the irony of police presence, initially mistaking it for an operation against criminals in Katcha area of Sindh, but in fact police were there at Karachi press club to arrest peaceful PTI workers. He condemned the government’s inability to control crime while focusing its efforts on detaining PTI workers.

Sheikh decried the establishment of what he called a “civilian dictatorship” in Sindh, arguing that PTI’s lawful and peaceful protests were met with unjust oppression. He claimed PTI won a significant number of seats in Karachi, yet their mandate was stolen and given to those rejected by the people.

Furthermore, Sheikh condemned the targeted killings and incarcerations of those who raise their voices for truth, mentioning journalist Nasrullah Guddani, who was allegedly murdered for his bold reporting. He urged decision-makers to recognise PTI as the largest political party in Pakistan, with Imran Khan as a vital leader, asserting that false charges cannot suppress their movement. He asserted that the country cannot function without Imran Khan and that false charges cannot keep anyone in jail for long, as the judiciary is now awakened. Sheikh also condemned the additional false charges against Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Sheikh declared that the symbolic hunger strike camp outside Karachi Press Club will continue until Imran Khan is released and their stolen mandate is returned. He added that every day, the winning members from each PTI constituency, according to Form 45, will sit with the public from their respective areas at the camp.

Raja Azhar, President of PTI Karachi Division, reiterated their commitment to the hunger strike until Imran Khan’s release and the return of their mandate. He condemned the police’s actions against PTI workers, including women, and expressed concerns about the safety of the press club itself. Azhar emphasised that PTI’s peaceful protest aimed for release of founder chairman Imran khan highlight the injustice of their stolen electoral victory and the resultant economic ruin of the country due to mis-governance.

The PTI leaders vowed to continue their symbolic hunger strike outside Karachi Press Club until their demands are met.