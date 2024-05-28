Positioning country for a bright and prosperous future

The way the Shehbaz Sharif government is navigating on both diplomatic and economic fronts to deal with imposing challenges underscores the grit, and commitment of the country’s present leadership.

Facing a slew of complex issues, the government has reshaped and recreated the country’s strategy to more effectively pursue economic and diplomatic goals. With geopolitical changes taking place in the region and globally, the new administration seems to have undertaken a rigorous evaluation of its foreign policy objectives, adapting strategies to attain the objective of economic autarky. The emphasis now is on the interconnectedness of economic goals with foreign policy objectives.

The government’s focus on economic issues demonstrates a practical mindset, acknowledging that economic stability and growth are fundamental to Pakistan’s international relations. One of the major foreign policy goals now is to attract foreign investment and cultivate economic ties effectively. The government’s direction for the country’s diplomatic missions overseas to develop policies that align investment with contemporary diplomatic strategy testifies to that. No wonder, Pakistan is experiencing significant strides in economic development and international diplomacy, marked by proactive policies and strategic initiatives under the current administration.

Prime Minister Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia highlights the nation’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with the Kingdom and fostering collaborative growth. The visit had resulted in agreements worth $4b in investments across such sectors as energy, infrastructure, and technology. The follow-up visits to Pakistan by the Saudi foreign minister, as well as its investment minister and other senior officials on the directions of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman underlines the deepening strategic and investment relationships between the two nations.

The launch of joint cultural and educational programmes aims to enhance people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. These initiatives are expected to benefit thousands of Pakistani students and professionals, providing them with growth and development opportunities. Likewise, China is ready to work with Pakistan to develop an “upgraded version” of the CPEC project. China’s foreign minister Wang Yi recently told his Pakistani counterpart: “Both sides should effectively implement the Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation, strengthening our cooperation in areas like industry, agriculture, mining, new energy and information technology,” Mr Yi said, citing a pact signed by the two nations in 2022. Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang has said China was willing to maintain high-level strategic communication with Pakistan and to ensure the CPEC’s development was “high quality”.

In the meanwhile, the Shehbaz Sharif administration has initiated a comprehensive economic revitalization plan, which includes tax reforms, reduction of red tape, and incentives for both local and foreign investors. This has resulted in an uptick in economic activities and improved Pakistan’s ranking.

Also, the focus is brought back to the development of economic and industrial infrastructure. Significant investments have already been made in infrastructure projects such as the expansion of Gwadar Port, development of new industrial zones, and upgradation of the national highway network. These projects are expected to boost trade, create jobs, and enhance overall economic productivity. While working to improve foreign relations, the government has been a strong advocate for leveraging technology to drive economic growth. The Digital Pakistan Initiative, which aims to improve internet accessibility, promote tech startups, and enhance digital literacy, has already started to show positive results. The IT sector’s contribution to GDP has increased by 1.5 percent since 2022. Another area of focus for economic progress is renewable energy. Recognizing the importance of sustainable development, the government has prioritized renewable energy projects. Agreements signed during the Saudi delegation during the visit include a $1.2b investment in solar and wind energy, aiming to add 3000MW of clean energy to the national grid by 2026.

Likewise, there is renewed focus on education and healthcare. The government has already allocated an additional $500m to upgrade hospitals and schools, particularly in underserved areas, ensuring better access to quality services. Initiatives such as the BISP Programme are being expanded to provide financial assistance to 15mn vulnerable segments of society. The current leadership’s vision for Pakistan is one of inclusive growth, sustainable development, and enhanced global standing. Proactive measures and strategic initiatives are transforming Pakistan’s economic landscape and improving the quality of life for its citizens, positioning the country for a bright and prosperous future.

OMAR SAEED

