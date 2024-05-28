Tuesday, May 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab CM congratulates nation on historic Youm-e-Takbeer

Punjab CM congratulates nation on historic Youm-e-Takbeer
Web Desk
5:23 PM | May 28, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has stated that Youm-e-Takbeer is not only a source of pride for the Pakistani nation but also for the Muslim world.

The chief minister congratulated the nation in a special message on the historic day of Youm-e-Takbeer, accentuating that the nuclear programme symbolised Pakistan's robust defence capabilities.

Maryam paid tribute to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his role in making Pakistan a nuclear power and extended her salute to every member of the team that fulfilled this mission to bolster Pakistan’s defence.

The CM highlighted that the Pakistani nation continued to recognise Nawaz Sharif's courageous decisions, notably his initiative to make Pakistan a nuclear power to bolster defence.

She stressed that “now our mission is to render the country economically invincible.”

Maryam said that it was a matter of pride to be the daughter of a person as great as Nawaz Sharif, who remained resolute despite pressure and challenges.

Three Pakistani umpires selected for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 panel

“Today, it is imperative to reaffirm our commitment to unity, solidarity, hard work, courage and integrity,” Maryam concluded.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1716871186.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024