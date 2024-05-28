Punjab CM congratulates nation on historic Youm-e-Takbeer

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has stated that Youm-e-Takbeer is not only a source of pride for the Pakistani nation but also for the Muslim world.

The chief minister congratulated the nation in a special message on the historic day of Youm-e-Takbeer, accentuating that the nuclear programme symbolised Pakistan's robust defence capabilities.

Maryam paid tribute to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his role in making Pakistan a nuclear power and extended her salute to every member of the team that fulfilled this mission to bolster Pakistan’s defence.

The CM highlighted that the Pakistani nation continued to recognise Nawaz Sharif's courageous decisions, notably his initiative to make Pakistan a nuclear power to bolster defence.

She stressed that “now our mission is to render the country economically invincible.”

Maryam said that it was a matter of pride to be the daughter of a person as great as Nawaz Sharif, who remained resolute despite pressure and challenges.

“Today, it is imperative to reaffirm our commitment to unity, solidarity, hard work, courage and integrity,” Maryam concluded.