Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Punjab Forensic Science Agency to be made authority

Web Desk
11:59 AM | May 28, 2024
The Punjab Forensic Science Agency will be made an autonomous institution.

Interior Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal said after the Punjab Forensic Science Agency will be given the status of an authority, its dependence on other departments will end.

He said the draft law would be approved by the Punjab Assembly. After becoming an authority, the officers of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency will be able to inspect the crime scene themselves.

The officers will also collect evidence by taking photographs of the crime scene. Mengal said after establishment of the authority, the officers will be able to take several steps to trace perpetrators.

The Punjab Assembly will give approval to the draft law to make the Punjab Forensic Science Agency an authority.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1716871186.jpg

