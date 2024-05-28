Tuesday, May 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Radio Pakistan to broadcast new national song on Youm-e-Takbeer

Agencies
May 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   Radio Pakistan Multan has recorded a beautiful national  song which will be broadcast on May 28 to  highlight the significance and importance of Youm-e-Takbeer among the public.

The lyrics of this song are written by known poet and writer  Qamar Bukhari, and it is sung by Multan’s emerging singer Imran Mughal.

The song is produced by Mirza Athar Latif and composed by Iftikhar Haider. This song will be broadcast from all stations across Pakistan.  Station Director Radio Pakistan, Riaz Mailsi stated that the national song emphasizes the importance of Youm-e-Takbeer.

May 28 is an unforgettable day in the country’s history, as on this day, Pakistan became the first Islamic nuclear power, he  and adding that under the special directives of Director General Radio Pakistan Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, this song was produced in Radio Pakistan’s modern digital studio.  Deputy Controller Programmes Jafar Baloch said  that the national song from Radio Pakistan Multan Center will be a gift in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer hoping that  the public will like this national song and it will gain popularity.

PM pays tribute to Pak Army’s officers, soldiers for successful operations against terrorists

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1716787759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024