Rawalpindi restaurant owners, caterers reject uniform rates

Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Restaurant, Caterers, Sweets and Bakers Association vehemently opposes the district administration’s decision to impose uniform rates for tandoor and restaurant owners. President Chaudhry Farooq and Chairman Mumtaz Ahmed, along with other members, express their discontent during a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema.

“We have always supported institutions during difficult times, but unnecessary fines by magistrates are unacceptable,” stated President Chaudhry Farooq. The association insists that the district administration should consider their position and engage in consultations before enforcing such measures.

During the meeting, concerns were raised about the disparity in gas rates between tandoors and restaurants. While tandoors pay Rs 700 per MMBTU, restaurants are charged Rs 3900 per MMBTU. This significant difference in rates places an unjust burden on restaurant owners, who also face escalating costs of utilities and other expenses.

The association calls upon Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz to intervene and address their grievances. They emphasize the need to halt baseless fines imposed by magistrates and urge the government to consider the challenges faced by the business community.

Rawalpindi’s restaurant owners stand firm in their demand for fair treatment and appeal to the authorities to reconsider their decision on uniform rates.