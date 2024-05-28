Robbers arrested, stolen items recovered

Rawalpindi - Bani Police have arrested three robbers, members of the ‘Faisal’ gang, and recovered Rs 35,000 in cash, a snatched costly mobile phone, weapons, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Bani Police Station, managed to net three robbers, namely Faisal, Haris, and Asmat. The recovered items included Rs 35,000 in cash, a costly mobile phone, weapons, and other items.

The arrested accused have been sent to jail for an identification parade. A case has been registered against them, while further investigation is underway. Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem, said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.