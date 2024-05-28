Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Rubina Kayani expresses deep grief over death of Talat Hussain

Staff Reporter
May 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Prominent educationist, social development activist, Rubina Kayani has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned actor Talat Hussain. In her message of condolence on Monday, she extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. “Talat Hussain will remain alive in the hearts of the people through his melodic voice and distinctive acting forever,” she said and added that the deceased Hussain’s services to the entertainment industry will always be remembered.

May Allah Almighty grant the deceased an exalted place in heaven and grant fortitude to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

