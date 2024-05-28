Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Rupee sheds 10 paisas against dollar

May 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistani rupee on Monday lost 10 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.30 against the previous day’s closing at Rs278.20. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs277.50 and Rs280.10 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 68 paisas to close at Rs301.84 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.16, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.77, whereas an increase of Rs1.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which traded at Rs354.38 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs353.34. The exchange rate of Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs75.77 and 74.20.

