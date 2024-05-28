Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Saad Rafique demands withdrawal of NAB amendment allowing 40-day remand

Web Desk
5:12 PM | May 28, 2024
National

Prominent PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique called for the withdrawal of a new amendment to the National Accountability Ordinance, which allows the extension of the remand period of an accused from 14 to 40 days. 

In a comment posted on the social media platform X, the former minister criticised the NAB law as a black law enacted by despot [Pervez Musharraf]. 

He highlighted its historical use by military, civil and judicial dictators to serve their own interests, noting that many innocent people had fallen victim to it. 

Rafique unequivocally said that endorsing the NAB law was unacceptable, describing the extension of the remand period from 14 to 40 days as deplorable.

He demanded the amendment be withdrawn.

