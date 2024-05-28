Saad Rafique demands withdrawal of new amendment to NAB Ordinance

Prominent PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique called for the withdrawal of a new amendment to the National Accountability Ordinance which allows the extension of the remand period of an accused from 14 to 40 days.

In a comment posted on the social media platform X, the former minister criticised the NAB law as a black law enacted by a despot [Pervez Musharraf].

He highlighted its historical use by military, civil and judicial dictators to serve their own interests, noting that many innocent people had fallen victim to it.

Rafique unequivocally said that endorsing the NAB law was unacceptable, describing the extension of the remand period from 14 to 40 days as deplorable.

He demanded the amendment made be withdrawn.

On Monday, the ruling PML-N amended the NAB Ordinance, extending the remand period for an accused from 14 days to 40 days.

Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani approved the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, into law, assuming the role of acting president while Asif Ali Zardari was on a private visit to Dubai.