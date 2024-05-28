Saleem for positive social change thru digital media

Tuesday, May 28, 2024
May 28, 2024
LAHORE    -   Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider has said that digital media can play an active role in promoting positive attitudes in societies and bringing about positive social change. Talking to three-member digital media delegation from a renowned Digital Media House during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Monday, he said fake news on social media is an issue that needs attention and everyone should play their role as a social responsibility to prevent the spread of fake news. The Governor Punjab said the media in the country is completely free and Pakistan People’s Party believes in democracy and freedom of press and considers it part of its manifesto.

