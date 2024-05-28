Sardar Tanveer Ilyas granted bail in travelling on official passport case

Islamabad - Former prime minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir and defected member of PTI, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was granted bail on Monday by Judge Abbas Shah in a case regarding traveling on an official passport in a private capacity under Section 6 of the Passport Act 1974 at District Judicial Complex, Islamabad. Police were given three-day physical remand of Tanveer Ilyas last week which expired on Friday and he was sent on judicial remand by the judge. The bail application was set for hearing on Saturday but because FIA couldn’t bring the record on Saturday to the court, the hearing was adjourned till Monday. Adv Sadir Malik counsel of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas argued before the court that the accused traveled to Saudi Arabia on Aprl 17 and returned on 23rd April. The official passport was valid until May 10th, and after getting disqualified from the office of PM he was supposed to return the passport on 12th April so he had 30 days to return the passport. Adv Sabir Malik further argued that the accused already holds a valid Iqama of Saudi Arabia so an official passport wasn’t even necessary for him to travel. He further argued that the passport has already been recovered from the accused by FIA, inquiry has been completed so the accused is no more required for further investigation. Prosector FIA asked for further remand of the accused for investigation. Judge Abbas Shah granted bail to Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on surety bonds of Rs 100,000 because the alleged offense he had committed was not punishable by more than three years.