Tuesday, May 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Saudi Arabia is tough opponent but we will play with determination, says Trishan Patel

"I urge football fans across Pakistan, especially those in Islamabad to come out and support your team. A packed Jinnah Stadium filled with our enthusiastic supporters would make a tremendous difference," he concluded.

Saudi Arabia is tough opponent but we will play with determination, says Trishan Patel
Saudi Arabia is tough opponent but we will play with determination, says Trishan Patel
Saudi Arabia is tough opponent but we will play with determination, says Trishan Patel
Saudi Arabia is tough opponent but we will play with determination, says Trishan Patel
Web Sports Desk
5:35 PM | May 28, 2024
Sports

Trishan Patel, the assistant coach of the Pakistan Football team believed that the national team will play with more commitment against Saudi Arabia during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 2 Qualifier match at Jinnah Stadium Islamabad on June 6.

According to the statement issued by the Pakistan Football Federation, British - Indian origin Trishan Patel has been remotely assisting the national side in the previous World Cup Qualifiers has said: "Saudi Arabia is a fantastic team. However, we will approach every game with excitement, determination, and fight, never with fear. Although our last two qualifying matches were disappointing, I believe that in the final two games, we will display a more committed team with a greater tactical understanding."

Trishan, who has also been assigned the responsibility of Performance Analyst, further said: "I think first and foremost when you come up against a high-caliber opposition such as Saudi Arabia, you need to be clear with what you want in possession and out of possession. The boys on the camp have trained extremely hard and we are continuously working to evolve as a team and provide the right training so our trajectory is in an upward direction."

Three Pakistani umpires selected for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 panel

He added: "We have many strengths but we want to make them into super strengths over time, we are here as a management team, nothing ever happens overnight but we know we have players in our squad who have talent, and they know they need to marry this talent with consistently training well by adopting a growth mindset and are willing to go through difficult moments and come out of the other side much stronger. It has been fantastic to see such a close bond between local and diaspora players on the camp, after all, we are all on this exciting journey together as one; players, management team and supporters."

Trishan further explained: "We [Coaching Staff] collaborate every single day with the sole purpose of improving Pakistan in terms of the standards we demand. There are so many football and life experiences we all have that can lead to great discussions and ultimately better decisions that will benefit the national team going forward. There are obvious challenges that Coach [Stephen] has spoken passionately about and we hope soon stakeholders can work together to improve the football structure and facilities in Pakistan.

Punjab CM congratulates nation on historic Youm-e-Takbeer

"I urge football fans across Pakistan, especially those in Islamabad to come out and support your team. A packed Jinnah Stadium filled with our enthusiastic supporters would make a tremendous difference," he concluded.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1716871186.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024