SCCI chief stresses to put gemstones sector on modern lines

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fuad Ishaq on Monday said that gemstones sector is a prime source for enhancement of country’s export and foreign exchange and stressed to put this important sector on modern lines.

Addressing the opening ceremony of two-day Gemstones and Mineral Show organized by Gemstones Traders’ Association, the SCCI chief urged pragmatic steps to financial assistance of traders attached with the gemstones sector, and also assured that the chamber will take issues of gemstones traders up with the government and relevant authorities aimed to resolve it at earliest.

The event was also attended by the SCCI offices-bearers Sanaullah, Ejaz Afridi, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, the Gemstone Traders’ Association president Haji Murad Tajak, Haji Dost Muhammad, office bearers and a large number of traders associated with this sector.

After inauguration of the two-day Gemstones Show, Fuad Ishaq toured various stalls set up at the exhibition wherein traders briefed him about the importance and quality of various kinds of gemstones, and their demand internationally and export. The gemstones traders on the occasion expressed anguish over the harassment through using various tactics and unnecessary actions to create troubles for them and demanded amicable resolve to all these issues and to earn huge foreign exchange through enhancing export of gemstones and stabilising the economy and promoting the gemstone sector.

Fuad Ishaq responding to various demands of the traders assured that chamber will take up issues of gemstone traders’ with Civil Aviation Authority, airport, custom and other authorities and would make all-out efforts to resolve all problems that have been faced by the traders amicably. The SCCI president asked the gemstones traders association to submit all issues in writing to the chamber so that these issues will soon be taken up with relevant authorities.

Earlier, the SCCI chief formally inaugurated the Gemstone Show.