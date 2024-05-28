Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KP operations: ISPR

ISLAMABAD - Seven soldiers including Pak Army Captain embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting against terrorists in three separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) that resulted in eliminating 23 terrorists by the security forces. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday, the security forces conducted three separate operations from May 26-27 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

“On 26-27 May 2024, twenty three terrorists were sent to hell by the security forces in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.” On 26 May, an intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Hassan Khel, Peshawar District, where six terrorists were successfully neutralized by the security forces and multiple hideouts were busted. Captain Hussain Jehangir and Havildar Shafiq Ullah also embraced Shahadat on 26 May, while fighting gallantly.

On 27 May, in another operation conducted in Tank District, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which ten terrorists were sent to hell.

The third engagement occurred in general area Bagh, Khyber District, wherein, the security forces sent seven terrorists to hell, while two terrorists were injured. However, during the intense exchange of fire, five brave soldiers; Naik Muhammad Ashfaq Butt (age 32 years; resident of district Kahuta), Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar (age 30 years; resident of district Poonch), Sepoy Taimoor Malik (age 32 years; resident of district Layyah), Sepoy Nadir Sageer (age 22 years; resident of district Bagh) and Sepoy Muhammad Yasin (age 23 years; resident of district Khushab), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

A large quantity of Weapons, ammunition & explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians.

Sanitisation operations are being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Taimoor Shaheed (age 32, resident of district Layyah), Sepoy Nadir Sagheer Shaheed (age 22, resident district Bagh), Sepoy Muhammad Yaseen Shaheed (age 23, resident of district Khushab), Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar Shaheed (age 30, resident of district Poonch) and Naik Ashfaq Butt Shaheed (age 32, resident of district Kahuta), who embraced Shahadat during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists at general area Bagh, Khyber district, was offered in Peshawar Garrison on Monday.

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and a large number of military & civil officials attended the funeral. Later on, COAS visited CMH Peshawar to inquire about the well being of troops injured during the operation. COAS appreciated their high morale and reaffirmed the resolve of the Nation to fight the terrorism with full vigour and spirit. Shuhada will be laid to rest with full military honor at their respective native towns. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.