Tuesday, May 28, 2024
SHC allows reporters to cover court proceedings

SHC allows reporters to cover court proceedings
May 28, 2024
KARACHI   -   The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday allowed court reporters to cover judicial proceedings. As per details, the court issued a stay on the notification issued by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) that imposed restrictions on

court reporting. The Sindh High Court has also issued notices to PEMRA, the Ministry of Information, and others, seeking a response by June 6.

Advocate Abdul Moiz Jaferi argued that PEMRA has no authority to issue such directives, and it is the judiciary’s prerogative to decide what can be reported  and what not. Chief Justice SHC Ahmed Ali Sheikh remarked that court reporters should also show responsibility in their reporting, as certain remarks  sometimes can create a wrong impression. At this, the court adjourned the case until June 6 for further hearing.

